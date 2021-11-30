Parag Agrawal

Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal becomes new chief

Corporate

Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal becomes new chief

Dorsey will remain a member of the board until his term expires next year

clock 30 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

IKEA's email system under attack, report

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

25 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Exchange Server admins advised to patch vulnerable machines after POC exploit released for high-severity bug

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

NCSC alerts 4,000 online retailers about Magecart attacks

24 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Apple sues NSO Group for targeting its users with spyware

24 November 2021 • 3 min read