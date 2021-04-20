pandemic
Organisations have accrued technical debt in the shift to remote work, and now they have to face the fallout
In a Computing websem, Javvad Malik of KnowBe4 said that companies that lowered security to continue operating in the pandemic must deal with the consequencies - sooner, rather than later
Flattening the IT stress curve
We're asking IT to do more, yet we still want the same level of accountability and security as business-as-usual. How can we avoid overloading systems, processes - and people?