Capital One hacker Paige Thompson pleads not guilty on all counts
Paige Thompson mined cryptocurrency on Capital One's cloud servers and hacked more than 30 companies - indictment
Freshly unsealed indictment claims that Thompson developed her own scanning tool to identify cloud computing accounts' misconfigured firewalls
Paige Thompson could face up to five years in prison if found guilty
Amazon quizzed over AWS security following Capital One leak
Amazon: No evidence companies named in leaked Capital One files were breached
New York Attorney General's Office opens probe into Capital One data breach
Former AWS engineer, named as Paige Thompson, arrested over Capital One security breach that took advantage of a misconfigured firewall to access accounts stored in S3 bucket