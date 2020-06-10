PaaS
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
How Liaison brought transparency to analytics
Viewing campaign analytics quickly was essential to assessing their impact
Why integration is key to ensuring a first-class customer experience
Doing nothing to improve integration is nonsensical in the digital era, says Ian Currie
Cloudera Altus simplifies big data migration to the cloud
Altus promises to simplify the use of elastic infrastructure
Cloud-wary UK 'is ready' for Oracle one-stop IaaS model, says UK boss
"They can just look at their current architecture and say, 'Do we really want to do that again?'" says O'Kelly
Larry Ellison declares 'Amazon's lead is over' as Oracle 'aggressively moves into infrastructure'
AWS Redshift is "the ultimate lock-in" says Ellison, as he tries to turn up the cloud heat
Oracle delivers fully-managed version of Oracle Cloud to deploy on customer premises
Oracle can extend its public cloud into customer data centres to address data residency issues
Amazon Web Services and its mammoth-sized inferiority complex
Amazon and other technology vendors are often hyperbolic about their own products. Could this stem from insecurity?
Cloud is great but don't skimp on the training - research
Cloud services may be easy to deploy and easy to use, but integrating them into the business requires a range of core skills that companies underestimate at their peril
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
Software giant promises super-charged cloud growth to make up for it
Is Oracle's cloud hype paving the way for that Salesforce buyout?
Does Oracle's news mean the prodigal son is returning home?
Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices