Oxford University

Oxford physicist says quantum computing is overhyped scam

Chips and Components

Oxford physicist says quantum computing is overhyped scam

Greedy physicists have exaggerated progress, he claims

clock 05 September 2022 • 3 min read
Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip

Chips and Components

Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip

The new chip is said to be 300 times faster and denser than present electronic chips

clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read

Hacking

Oxford University confirms breach of its Covid-19 lab

Although Oxford says no clinical studies were compromised, the attackers are likely to sell the data to nation states

clock 26 February 2021 • 3 min read

Chips and Components

Scientists develop system that can read your feelings based on eye movement

System measures electrical activity in the brain to determine whether you're pleased or not

clock 06 September 2018 • 2 min read

Internet

Oxford University research suggests that social media is not to blame for social fragmentation

"Most people use the internet to broaden their media horizons," claims Dr Grant Blank - not lock themselves up in 'echo chambers'

clock 23 February 2018 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Quantum technology research gets £200m government investment boost

Engineering and physical sciences PhD students will also enjoy extra government funding

clock 01 March 2016 • 2 min read

Strategy

Want to earn more? Learn Java, move to the US and work in the finance sector

Also, make sure you study at Imperial College rather than Keele

clock 04 January 2016 • 2 min read

Government

'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs

Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance

clock 11 November 2015 •

Security

H4cked off: TalkTalk demonstrates that technology-inept CEOs are a potential liability

Taxi for Dido Harding: For a £6.8m annual salary she ought to know more about the nuts and bolts of the business she's supposed to be running

clock 26 October 2015 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read