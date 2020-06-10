Oxford Internet Institute
Oxford University research suggests that social media is not to blame for social fragmentation
"Most people use the internet to broaden their media horizons," claims Dr Grant Blank - not lock themselves up in 'echo chambers'
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance