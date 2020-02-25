OVI
Nokia ditches Ovi in bid to strengthen core brand
Handset maker to use one name for all services as reorganisation continues
Apple to take three quarters of mobile app store revenue in 2011
Sales projected to hit $3.8bn this year
Nokia promises faster surfing with Browser for Ovi
Handset maker launches latest browser for Series 40 phones
V3.co.uk weekly debrief, 22 Jan 2010
This week the fallout from the Internet Explorer flaw and a green light for Oracle's Sun purchase
Nokia makes sat-nav free
Updated Ovi Maps service now free on Nokia's Symbian smartphones
Nokia N97 lands in the UK on 19 June
Operators to start selling the smartphone from 26 June
Nokia opens up Ovi Maps APIs to developers
Firm looks to boost the use of location-based services
Nokia unveils Ovi Store and new phones
E-series gets a boost with E55 and E75
Nokia updates messaging and maps on Ovi
New services and features unveiled in Barcelona
Nokia wraps up Trolltech buy
£816m acquisition goes through