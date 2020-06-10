outsourcing
India's NASSCOM calls on outsourcing clients to relax some rules as India goes into coronavirus lockdown
Indian outsourcers urge clients to relax their non-disclosure and privacy rules to enable staff to work from home
AECOM CEO Mike Burke was 'asked to leave', alleges insider, over leadership questions following IBM IT outsourcing
Burke has been trying to push through the sale of the engineering firm before company AGM this month, say sources
AECOM-IBM: Inside source claims legal battle has begun
A source close to the deal has told Computing that AECOM wants to fire IBM, while IBM is demanding payment for early termination
IBM to 'be gone' from AECOM by Spring, says insider
SLAs regularly missed, staff turnover high and the mood is depressing, an insider at engineering giant AECOM has claimed, as outsourcing woes continue
Peter Cochrane: The rise and rise of ignorance
It's not just politicians who are increasingly eschewing knowledge and expertise - business is too, warns Peter Cochrane
Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India
Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost
Intel looking to outsource some 14nm server CPU production to TSMC
Intel struggles to meet current demand due to continuing delays in shifting to 10nm, according to reports
LV Insurance: why we decided against using a system integrator for our IT transformation
'We didn't want to be two steps away from the action,' says delivery director Gavin Drescher
Everyone wants to innovate but where does the money come from?
The 'service and innovation' model can help customers and service providers strike a mutually beneficial relationship
HMRC seeks commercial contract expert in £95k job to oversee post-Aspire IT deals
New hire at HMRC expected to help in shift from single biggest IT outsourcing deal in Europe to a portfolio of 200+ suppliers
Distance DevOps: the challenge of developing across offices and timezones
Panellists discuss the pitfalls of taking DevOps global
Aecom IBM outsourcing deal was forced on CIO Tom Peck by former COO Steve Kadenacy, claims new source
New inside source tells Computing that former Aecom COO Steve Kadenacy was behind the outsourcing deal with IBM
Robotic Process Automation is set to transform the services sector, says NIIT president Mehrotra
The back office is becoming the front office and everyone needs to be more customer facing
The soft bots are coming: why automation favours the extrovert
Like manufacturing, services sector is about to experience a wave of automation says Arvind Mehrotra of outsourcing giant NIIT
Outsourcing and cloud use set to rise among UK organisations
Bimodal or 'two-speed' IT also set to increase, although firms admits concerns over the skills and experience needed to run this model
SMBs prefer MSPs for security deployments
More than half of US SMBs now use an external service provider; that number will rise as the need for security grows.
Ernst & Young denies that major redundancies in IT consulting are planned
A consultation is underway, admits E&Y, but nothing of the scale reported
HMRC refuses to reveal how much it paid Capgemini and Accenture for Aspire contract extensions
Revealing the cost could 'undermine the commercial interests of both parties', claims HMRC
One-in-three UK companies affected by outsourcers' failures in past three years, claims Deloitte
British companies more dependent on outsourced partners than firms anywhere else in the world
Almost 2,000 Lloyds IT jobs to go as data centre services move offshore
Project Aurora will see data centre operations roles moved to IBM, then offshore
Aecom IT job losses: Only 50 out of 1,000 jobs being retained
Further details emerge from Aecom's decision to outsource its entire IT to IBM. "Visibly nervous and flustered" CIO Tom Peck delivered the news
Father of Java James Gosling criticises cloud vendor lock-in
'People talk about cloud like it's magic pixie dust, which it isn't,' says Gosling
IT needs to understand users better, says CA Technologies
Operations grapple with need for end-to-end visibility, but this must be allied with a close understanding of the user experience in order for IT to properly align with the business, says software company
Use cloud providers, because you can't compete with their R&D budgets, argues expert panel
'My IT team can't build a different version of Docker just to make my life easier, but AWS can,' says Trainline head of platform delivery