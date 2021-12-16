Outage

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

Internet

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

The outage totally shut down internet connectivity in two regions of the USA

clock 16 December 2021 • 1 min read
Tesla server outage left some drivers unable to unlock their cars

Applications

Tesla server outage left some drivers unable to unlock their cars

Musk has promised to take measures to ensure 'this doesn't happen again'

clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
SmarterASP blames power outage for thousands of lost databases

Datacentre

SmarterASP blames power outage for thousands of lost databases

The hosting business has washed its hands of the whole affair

clock 18 October 2021 • 3 min read
Facebook reveals maintenance error was cause of global outage

Server

Facebook reveals maintenance error was cause of global outage

Messaging app Telegram says it gained over 70 million new users during Facebook outage

clock 06 October 2021 • 3 min read
Major DNS outage hits big websites - now fixed

Internet

Major DNS outage hits big websites - now fixed

The disruption hit Amazon, UPS, YouTube and others

clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
Amazon, Reddit, Guardian hit by massive Fastly CDN internet outage

Cloud Computing

Amazon, Reddit, Guardian hit by massive Fastly CDN internet outage

Many major sites were offline for up to one hour

clock 08 June 2021 • 1 min read
Slack goes down as millions return to work

Communications

Slack goes down as millions return to work

Login and messaging problems on the collaboration site began at 3.14 pm

clock 04 January 2021 • 1 min read
Virgin Media customers report internet outages

Internet

Virgin Media customers report internet outages

The outages started just after 17:00 on Monday

clock 28 April 2020 •
Microsoft Teams outage blamed on expired SSL certificate

Security

Microsoft Teams outage blamed on expired SSL certificate

Microsoft Teams downed for three hours due to simple error

clock 04 February 2020 •
Three UK suffers first major nationwide outage since 2015

Communications

Three UK suffers first major nationwide outage since 2015

Three claims its network is now back up - but that subscribers may need to turn devices off and on again to restore services

clock 17 October 2019 •