Ordnance Survey
Google sued by Streetmap over 'unfair' competition
Streetmap declined because it failed to 'add value' for users, argues Google
UK 3D mapping data to be made freely available to app developers by Environment Agency
Environment Agency joins Ordnance Survey in releasing LiDAR information as open data
End of the line for Network Rail's surveyors as GIS techniques take over
3D modelling is rapidly replacing track-side engineers in tasks such as monitoring, early stage site surveying and vegetation control