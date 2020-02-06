Oracle OpenWorld 2017
Can data analytics help the NHSBSA save £1 billion a year?
The Department of Health has given the NHSBSA an ambitious goal; but data scientist Abi Haigh is optimistic
Splunk fires a shot across the bows of 'Ludicrous Larry'
Doug Merritt says there is "no such thing as a wall-to-wall Oracle customer"
Oracle accelerates blockchain time-to-value with fully-managed platform
Use of Hyperledger Fabric will 'avoid vendor lock-in'
'We are losing the cyber war' says Oracle's Larry Ellison as he introduces automated security
We will see more massive data thefts if we continue to fail to prioritise security
Cloud ensures that one size really does fit all, says Oracle's Mark Hurd
Oracle is now as affordable for SMBs as it is for governments and multinationals, argues Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd capitalises on market fear in keynote speech
Mark Hurd urged faster cloud adoption to help organisation overcome the painful challenge of software patching
DataStax to demo its NoSQL DSE platform running on Oracle Cloud at OpenWorld
'A big step forward for DataStax and Oracle customers, showing how massive amounts of operational data can be managed on the Oracle Cloud,' says CEO Bosworth
Oracle's new database is half the price of Amazon - and that's in the contract
The Automated Database could solve a lot of security concerns - if it works as promised