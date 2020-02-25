Optical Fibre
Quantum communication breakthrough to enable secure data transmission across optical fibre networks
Researchers demonstrate multi-dimensional quantum communications with twisted light down legacy fibre networks
Google completes 60Tbps undersea cable from US to Japan
5,400 mile link from Japan to the US west coast completed in two years
"Businesses are quite a few years away from needing FTTH broadband," claims UK manufacturer
Arcol UK has connected to fibre-to-the-home, but believes it could still operate with fibre-to-the-cabinet
House of Lords select committee slams UK broadband rollout
Rural areas left behind as government is said to be preoccupied with broadband speed
BT gets superfast Welsh broadband contract
96 per cent of country to have connections up to 80Mbps by 2015
Austerity measures threaten innovation outside cities, says report
UK ranks with Belgium in EU innovation league
New fibre-optic link to help Dundee Council to downsize
Completed project is part of a £270m reinvigoration of the city
Tibco system speeds up financial trading
Application messaging system aims to cut network latency to less than half a micro-second
Battle for the datacentre
Can Juniper Networks beat Cisco with Project Stratus?
Juniper Networks targets Cisco market with QFabric datacentre technology
New tecnology designed to improve network switching to flatten tiered datacentre infrastructures
UK below 'emerging markets' in European optical fibre league
FTTH Council Europe says mature markets like UK and Germany need to speed up optical fibre rollout