Opportunity rover
NASA's Mars Curiosity rover hit by glitch preventing transmission of scientific data
Curiosity rover is in 'normal mode' but not transmitting scientific data back to base
Mars' dust storm could be lifting enabling NASA's Opportunity rover to continue mission
NASA scientists aren't sure if Opportunity rover is in a fit state to carry on
NASA's Mars Opportunity rover jeopardised in dust storm the size of North America
Opportunity rover shifted to 'minimal operations' to preserve power through intensifying sand storm