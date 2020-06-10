OPM
Why are hackers increasingly targeting cloud?
Danny Palmer investigates why cyber criminals see cloud as an increasingly lucrative target
Experian T-Mobile hack shows encryption no 'panacea' for security, warns Tor co-founder
David Goldschlag's comments come as T-Mobile customer data spotted on the Dark Web
Spooks at risk as US government admits theft of 5.6 million fingerprints
Loss of fingerprint data at Office of Personnel Management could compromise security agents working in the field
China tells US to stop 'groundless accusations' that it's hacking American targets
'We hope that the US stops its groundless attacks against China, start dialogue based on a foundation of mutual respect,' says foreign ministry spokesperson
White House plans sanctions against China and Russia for cyber attacks
US to sanction Russian and Chinese companies suspected of benefiting from cyber espionage against US targets
United Airlines breached by Chinese hackers behind OPM cyber attack - report
Information about passengers using world's second-largest airline now thought to be in the hands of hackers
'It is not about if you will be penetrated, but when,' warns NSA chief
Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, warns that the OPM hack isn't going to be a one-off
OPM data breach - number of hack victims rises to over 22 million
Scale of data breach means seven per cent of entire US population has had personal data stolen in the attack
US intelligence chief points finger at China as 'leading suspect' in OPM hack
"You have to kind-of salute the Chinese for what they did," says intelligence director James Clapper
Sex, drugs, debt and more - US official admits Chinese hackers uncovered the personal secrets of millions of US government workers
Officials admit that hackers cracked security systems containing government employees' most intimate secrets