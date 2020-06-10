operating system
Facebook building operating system and silicon to support augmented reality and mind-reading technology push
Operating system development led by Windows NT co-author Mark Lucovsky will share space with Facebook's virtual reality hardware devs
Celebrating 50 years of the Unix operating system
Without the pioneering work of Ken Thompson and his colleages the world would be a very different place
Huawei shows-off Harmony, it's operating system to replace Windows and Android
Huawei touts one proprietary operating system to rule all devices
Peter Cochrane: The internet needs controls like a duck needs flippers
The GDPR appears to have been written by people wearing stove pipe hats wielding quill pens, suggests ex-BT CTO Peter Cochrane
Linux overtakes Mac OS in global market share
Latest figures from netmarketshare reveal sudden surge in Linux install-base
Windows XP so out-of-date it limited WannaCry spread
WannaCry contains seeds of its own destruction - crashed XP PCs before it could spread
Microsoft urges Windows 10 users NOT to manually install the Creators Update
Windows 10 users driven mad by driver issues
Microsoft opens up Windows Insider Program to business
Microsoft wants Windows Insider Program for Business to give the company an enterprise view of Windows 'previews'
Privacy International: Microsoft's auditing of certificate authorities "symbolic"
Privacy group refutes Microsoft's claims that Thai root certificates are completely safe
Windows 10 next major update Redstone 2 will apparently land in March 2017
'Version 1703' cited in existing system files
Google begins pushing Android Nougat update to Nexus and Pixel C
Android Nougat rollout starts earlier than expected
Microsoft blasted over Windows 10's 'blatant disregard' for user privacy
Thousands fed up with pervasive snooping from Windows 10, claims privacy group
Linux on Windows flaw in Windows 10 Anniversary Update
Security flaw just one of many to 'bug' users of Microsoft's Windows 10 Anniversary Update
Operating system 'tweak' could cut data centre power consumption by 25 per cent
Simultaneous multi-threading can make servers handle instructions more efficiently - if only operating systems would use it
Northumbrian Water to complete Windows 10 migration in August
CIO James Robbins offers some tips for corporate migrations to encourage user adoption
Microsoft locks-in Cortana search on Windows 10 to Bing and Edge
Has Satya Nadella forgotten the 1990s Microsoft anti-trust case?
Microsoft accused of bundling new Windows 10 nagware into latest Patch Tuesday updates
More Windows 10 nagware being sneaked into Microsoft updates
US Department of Defense to migrate millions of PCs to Windows 10 - in just one year
DoD to migrate four million desktops in just one year - or, at least, that's the plan
Juniper silent on claims that China was the source of compromise in ScreenOS
"Unauthorised code" in firewall operating system maintained in China
Security experts praise Windows 10, but warn that few businesses have sufficient recovery strategy
Experts also explain that security must be designed into new systems and processes from the start
Microsoft: 'We didn't just smash Windows 7 and 8 together to make 10'
Microsoft keynote at IP EXPO today focused on the enterprise benefits of Windows 10
Lenovo is inserting its own software into clean Windows installs via BIOS - but is Microsoft actually to blame? [UPDATED]
Is this more a Windows-centric problem than Lenovo skulduggery?
Ready to migrate the enterprise to Windows 10 already? Good luck with that
While most organisations will (wisely) be waiting before they move, those keen to upgrade now should plan carefully first, MTI's Asad Malik tells Computing
Start me up: Microsoft Windows 10 released to manufacturing
Final version of Microsoft's new operating system is good to go!