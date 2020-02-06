opentext
Removing the risk of AI bias in the public sector
What practical steps can be taken to drive ethical, unbiased AI use in the public sector?
IoT security: mitigating the prospect of a life-threatening cyber attack
IoT manufacturers who prioritise cybersecurity procedures in the design stage will have a powerful competitive advantage
'AI is still at the mainframe level', says OpenText's Chirag Patel
Computers still relies on humans for context, and that won't change in the near future
Departmental disconnect is hindering digital plans
Progress with data will always be difficult until 'all are singing from the same hymnsheet', warns David Armstrong
A B2B data-sharing economy: The next innovation wave
We share homes and cars using new digital platforms, why not share and monetise data?