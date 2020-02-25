OpenStack
From maverick to mainstream: why open source software is now indispensable for modern business
Older, more established ways of doing things simply don't measure up any longer
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Bare metal clouds: what's happening and why now?
As the big cloud providers roll out bare metal services and open-source projects spring up we look at the drivers
Kubernetes: seven lessons learned from deploying it at Adobe Advertising Cloud
SREs from Adobe step though the challenges they encountered deploying containers on AWS and OpenStack and how they overcame them
How Blizzard autoscaled Overwatch on OpenStack
Cloud engineers at Blizzard reduced the game's footprint by 40 per cent
Ubuntu's Shuttleworth urges open-source foundations to stop fighting each other and focus
'Nobody asked for duelling vendors to be replaced by duelling foundations'
Bare metal Kubernetes at Adform: 'We like it and the developers love it'
Migrating to containers has meant 20 per cent performance improvement and happier devs, say systems engineers at the adtech firm
Vodafone selects Huawei as OpenStack supplier
Vodafone has selected Huawei's OpenStack platform to transform business operations
EnterpriseDB continues its travels in big data space with Postgres Platform 2017
New features to better manage multi-terabyte datasets - and to move away from Oracle
OpenStack growing at 35 per cent annually as private cloud increasingly favoured
Report by 451 Research predicts OpenStack revenues will be more than $5bn by 2020
Private cloud is cheaper than public cloud at high levels of utilisation, research
An OpenStack private cloud can have the lowest TCO so long as your engineers are used efficiently, finds 451 Research
EMC announces Native Hybrid Cloud for developers based on new VCE VxRack System
EMC offers enterprises a turnkey platform to get started with cloud DevOps
Nasa Jet Propulsion Lab turns to Red Hat for new OpenStack cloud
Nasa draws on OpenStack for the compute requirements behind space missions
Betfair's eight-year quest to perfect DevOps
Betfair's director of tech explains the ups and downs of DevOps, culminating in a £30m investment in OpenStack and SDN
VW selects Mirantis OpenStack to enable DevOps team to deliver software faster
Car maker focuses on agile software innovation as industry shifts towards services
Public cloud poised for a huge upswing this year
With Amazon and Microsoft announcing massive increases in cloud revenues many see 2016 as a pivotal year for public cloud adoption
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
OpenStack TCO higher than VMware, Microsoft, Red Hat because of 'premium-priced' talent
OpenStack distributions may cost less per VM hour, but a lack of engineers may mean a higher overall total cost of ownership
Integration problems with hybrid cloud are being tackled by data fabric approach, say NetApp and Phoenix
The big public cloud services like Azure, AWS and Softlayer have got the message that in the era of hybrid they have to open up their APIs, a Computing web seminar audience hears
Microsoft may love Linux now, but can Hadoop vendors ever kiss and make up?
IT vendors commonly co-operate to standardise platforms these days, but Cloudera and MapR say a firm 'no' to Hortonworks' ODP collaboration
How DevOps allows a 14-person team to manage one of the world's largest e-commerce sites
'If you're doing something more than twice a day automate it' says MercadoLibre while Pivotal explains why it is open-sourcing all its software
Forced march? Will cloud force companies to make upgrades they don't want?
More and more organisations are choosing to shift their systems to the cloud, hosted on services provided by Amazon, Microsoft, Rackspace and others. But what happens when they want to upgrade before you do?
ARM aims at network infrastructure with many-core SoCs and open software stack
ARM details its vision for next-generation network infrastructure based on ARM chips and open-source software
OpenStack approaching a critical phase in its development
With OpenStack now 'feature complete', V3 technical editor Dan Robinson ponders which direction the project will take in the future