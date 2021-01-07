ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in
Encrypt data everywhere and revoke access to data instantly, promises IBM with launch of z15 mainframe
BMW Car IT's Jonas Sticha and Christian Hoff explain how they developed a proof-of-concept in-car app using Red Hat, Kubernetes and MQTT
Director of software engineering Tom Perry explains the advantages of containers and microservices
Schiphol airport is deploying APIs in cloud-based containers to manage customer-facing services