EKS-Distro moves AWS into hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?

ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in

clock 07 January 2021 • 5 min read

Hardware

IBM pitches new z15 mainframe as platform for mission-critical hybrid cloud

Encrypt data everywhere and revoke access to data instantly, promises IBM with launch of z15 mainframe

clock 12 September 2019 • 2 min read

Software

How BMW Car IT used Red Hat and MQTT as part of an in-car IoT project

BMW Car IT's Jonas Sticha and Christian Hoff explain how they developed a proof-of-concept in-car app using Red Hat, Kubernetes and MQTT

clock 03 June 2019 • 7 min read

DevOps

From ESB to OpenShift: Elsevier's infrastructure has evolved as its business model changes

Director of software engineering Tom Perry explains the advantages of containers and microservices

clock 06 December 2018 • 4 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Coordination via cloud: Improving passenger experience at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Schiphol airport is deploying APIs in cloud-based containers to manage customer-facing services

clock 06 November 2018 • 4 min read
