Openreach
Openreach selects US firm Adtran to cut dependence on Huawei
Move follows government ruling on 'high-risk' vendors
New laws will make it mandatory for developers to hook-up new homes to fibre broadband
New laws will force developers to ensure that all new homes are hooked-up to 1Gbps broadband
Peter Cochrane: The General Election and the UK's full-fibre failures
The UK could have had full-fibre 20 years ago, but for government short-sightedness. But this election's fibre promises should be treated with scepticism, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
General Election 2019: Labour manifesto promises free fibre and fines for Facebook over online bullying
Social media companies to face "legal duty of care" to protect children online, NCSC role to be reviewed and extended, and Charter of Digital Rights promised
BT: We're ready to deliver full-fibre by 2025 - if the price is right
BT backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to roll-out fibre broadband nationwide in just five years
Ofcom's ruling that Openreach must open up infrastructure to rivals approved by EC
Move would allow rivals to supply 5G services to the lucrative enterprise sector
Openreach reveals the next 11 areas for its fibre-to-the-premises build-out
Bury, Barking and Bexley all on the list along with Greater Glasgow
Break-up threat over Openreach recedes for BT as Ofcom reports on separation progress
Ofcom reports 'broadly satisfactory' progress over initiative to make Openreach operational independent from BT Group
BT to cut 13,000 jobs in a bid to save £1.5bn following revenue fall
Job losses will be offset by recruitment of 6,000 new engineers, customer service staff and security specialists
BT job cuts reach 10,000 as it fights to rebuild investor confidence
The company's share price has tumbled and it was forced to issue a profit warning last year
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses
Ofcom launches new consultation on Dark Fibre Access proposals to open up BT's fibre network
The Competition Appeal Tribunal knocked down Ofcom's first proposal in August
BT unveils plan to roll out FTTP connections by 2025
BT belatedly responds to Vodafone-CityFibre FTTP plan announced last week
CityFibre prepares to enter residential market with £185 million expansion
CityFibre operates a full fibre-to-the-home/premises service, competing with BT's Openreach
BT to axe 4,000 staff after profits slump - but will reconsider fibre-to-the-premises
BT will explore potential of laying fibre into homes and premises after years of claiming there was no demand for it
Openreach hits back at Ofcom proposals for it to cover upfront entry costs for BT rivals
'Investing in more full fibre and upgrading 'not spots' will be even harder,' claims Openreach
Ofcom opens up on plan to make Openreach's infrastructure available to BT's competitors
Regulator wants BT's rivals to be able to lay their networks over Openreach's infrastructure
Ofcom reveals plans to open up Openreach's infrastructure to BT's competitors
Regulator wants a level playing field for BT's rivals
Ofcom promises cheaper broadband for consumers in plan to slash BT Openreach wholesale prices
Stricter requirements for repairs and installations will also be in place, says Ofcom
BT Openreach to use virtual reality to attract 1,500 new engineers over the next year
Virtual reality will show would-be engineers exactly what the job entails
Cambridge, Portsmouth and Southampton added to CityFibre high-speed network
Purchase of Redcentric adds another 137km to firm's fibre network
Ofcom calls for Openreach to be made 'distinct company' - but stops short of demanding formal break-up of BT
All the benefits of break-up with none of the hassle, claims telecoms regulator
The government will give up on rural super fast broadband at its peril
It seems 10mbps is now the best they're going to get, but it's a hugely missed opportunity
BT promises one gigabit broadband by 2020 in £6bn investment pledge
BT pledges ultra-fast fibre broadband to 12 million homes and businesses to relieve regulatory pressure