OpenRAN

Government

UK commits £250 million to diversify 5G equipment sources

New investment will include spending on 5G diversification, local fibre networks and Shared Rural Network 4G initiative, government says

clock 27 November 2020 • 3 min read

Communications

Vodafone to run first European OpenRAN technology tests in the UK

OpenRAN to be trialled by Vodafone in 120 rural areas across the UK

clock 07 October 2019 • 2 min read
