OpenAI
Microsoft builds huge cloud-based AI supercomputer for OpenAI
'Top 5' supercomputer features 285,000 processor cores and 10,000 GPUs
Microsoft invests $1bn in OpenAI to develop AI technologies for supercomputers
Non-profit co-founded by Elon Musk secures another $1bn in investment, this time from Microsoft
Video games, not killer robots, might hold the future of AI
Humans hate playing with bots, but bots that play like humans aren't satisfying, argues AI researcher
The future of AI is not in sentient robots, but it might be in gaming
Recent developments, though impressive, showcase the weaknesses of today's artificial intelligence
OpenAI Five bots fall to professional Dota 2 players, but it's not over yet
AI beats semi-pros but falls down in the big leagues
Elon Musk is leaving board of the non-profit AI safety group, OpenAI
Tesla founder leaves OpenAI group - while Valve Software's Gabe Newell joins
Elon Musk: AI is a bigger threat to humanity than North Korea
Kim Jong-un is a pussy cat compared to the horrors that could be conjured up by AI, warns Elon Musk