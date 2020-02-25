open source
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
The open-source answer to the IT skills challenge
Why IT companies are turning to open source to address the shortage of graduates, an ageing workforce and the changing working habits
From maverick to mainstream: why open source software is now indispensable for modern business
Older, more established ways of doing things simply don't measure up any longer
Microsoft unveils resuscitated PowerToys Windows utilities
Microsoft uploads new PowerToys utilities to GitHub for Windows 10 users to play with
EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
European Commission concludes that IBM's proposed takeover of Red Hat posed no competition concerns
For blockchain it's time to face up to governance and regulation
Governance of decentralised systems is an unlikely 'hot' area for researchers, technologists and lawmakers alike
No room for old tech: from Sybase to Kafka at AccorHotels
Hotel group is overhailing its tech stack to meet demand for more tailored services
Every enterprise should use Kubernetes - here's why
Kubernetes is ground-breaking technology that will drive enterprise innovation now and in years to come
GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab open-source projects hacked and held for ransom
Code of around 400 GitHub repositories removed by hackers and held for payment of 0.1 Bitcoin
Microsoft adds a Linux kernel to Windows with WSL 2, Canonical announces support
Will support FUSE and Docker
Tutanota launches Secure Connect service for whistleblowers
Service launched on Press Freedom Day
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
Google Cloud adds Confluent, MongoDB and other open-source projects as managed services
They'll be treated as 'equal collaborators not a resource to be mined' Google promises .
Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap
Visual Studio Code will run on Linux as a containerised package in the form of an Ubuntu Snap
Cake buttons, order monkeys and SRE at Trustpilot
The review website's SRE manager Morten Reinholdt Boelskifte on innovation at the company
The Continuous Delivery Foundation - what will it bring to DevOps?
Why now - and where is CI? CloudBees, Puppet and Sumo Logic explain the need for yet another open source foundation
'Low' risk that Swiss online voting bug could have been exploited, says the system's developer
Bug bounty did its job, says David Galindo
AWS guns for MongoDB with DocumentDB service offering full compatibility
AWS hawks database service compatible with version 3.6 of MongoDB
Open source software in the enterprise has never been healthier
Many companies support their developers who work on open source projects unrelated to the business - showing open source has matured
IBM to buy Red Hat in deal valuing the open-source software company at $34bn
Red Hat governance, brands, headquarters and facilities to be retained under IBM ownership
Microsoft donates 60,000 patents to open source as it joins Open Invention Network
What a difference a decade makes
Linus Torvalds apologises for 'unprofessional' rants over Linux
Torvalds' blunt but entertaining emails likely to become a thing of the past
Google to take Java API case against Oracle to the Supreme Court
Eight-year Java API intellectual property battle heading to the US Supreme Court
Why Database-as-a-Service is bringing a revolution in the enterprise market
DBaaS is the fastest growing sector of cloud platforms, and for good reason says Ken Rugg