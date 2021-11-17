Open Rights Group

Government is seeking to water down data protection and gut the ICO, warns ORG

Privacy

Government is seeking to water down data protection and gut the ICO, warns ORG

Measures are designed to favour business and government interests over those of the individual, says Open Rights Group

clock 17 November 2021 • 5 min read
BCS demands social media platforms to start verifying users to reduce online abuse

Social Networking

BCS demands social media platforms to start verifying users to reduce online abuse

User verification can be implemented without compromising the personal privacy of users, it says

clock 13 July 2021 • 3 min read
Government report on overhauling GDPR alarms privacy campaigners

Privacy

Government report on overhauling GDPR alarms privacy campaigners

TIGRR report 'signals the Government’s desire to gut GDPR and your privacy rights' says Open Rights Group

clock 18 June 2021 • 3 min read
Home Office is creating a 'super database' on people's race, health and biometrics, report

Privacy

Home Office is creating a 'super database' on people's race, health and biometrics, report

Data collected also includes people's names, location details, identification numbers and online identifiers

clock 08 April 2021 • 3 min read
Open Rights Group demands Home Office transparency on end-to-end encryption

Privacy

Open Rights Group demands Home Office transparency on end-to-end encryption

The Home Office is allegedly considering measures to compel Facebook to break encryption on its messaging apps

clock 07 April 2021 • 3 min read
UK-Japan trade deal threatens UK citizens' online privacy, ORG warns

Privacy

UK-Japan trade deal threatens UK citizens' online privacy, ORG warns

Adopting a 'free flow of data' approach would be a radical departure from the UK's current position, argues the Open Rights Group

clock 09 November 2020 • 3 min read
ICO faces legal action over alleged failure to address illegal data sharing

Privacy

ICO faces legal action over alleged failure to address illegal data sharing

The ICO agreed that the AdTech industry had violated the GDPR but says that a tribunal will decide the matter 'in due course'

clock 06 November 2020 • 3 min read
Downing Street plans to introduce new digital ID cards for Britons

Government

Downing Street plans to introduce new digital ID cards for Britons

Dominic Cummings' plan comes to light as the government unable to verify the identity of people claiming emergency support during the pandemic, but privacy activists are worried

clock 03 September 2020 • 2 min read
Covid-19: the race to create privacy-focused contact tracing tools

Privacy

Covid-19: the race to create privacy-focused contact tracing tools

As authorities seek technological solutions to the pandemic, experts fear the consequences for civil liberties

clock 07 April 2020 •
Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?

Big Data and Analytics

Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?

Beware bad policy made in haste because of coronavirus, say campaigners

clock 30 March 2020 •