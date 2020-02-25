Open Data
Microsoft tests feature to allow users to control their personal data
Microsoft dips a toe into the personal information economy
The rise of smart boroughs - London's connected future
Sean Price, EMEA Industry Solutions Director - Public Sector, Qlik, discusses how Camden has transformed public services with data-driven intelligence
Kick out the jams: geospatial software and the battle against congestion
Planners from the Highways England, TfL, TfWM and Crossrail on the vital role of data sharing and GIS in keeping the country moving
Adopting 'open' has driven change in the UK government
The government knows that data is important, but enacting change needed a shift in both culture and structure
Computer says no': How open data can mitigate the dangers of black box AI
AI is only as good as its training data; making that data as open as possible can make it better, fairer and more trustworthy
Despite all the fake news, ODI chief Sir Nigel Shadbolt remains 'resolutely optimistic about the emancipating power of good data'
The UK needs to treat data as infrastructure in the same way as roads and the power grid
Local data for local people: Camden Council launches 'Open Data Camden' platform
Camden aims to open up Council data to improve public services, claims interim CIO Omid Shiraji
Blockchains: what are they good for? Quite a lot as it turns out, but not yet
Don't believe the hype, says the Open Data Institute's James Smith
Next Mayor of London should appoint a CIO, CTO or CDO, says advisory board
CDO is the preferred option, according to panel of experts appointed by the Mayor to advise on technology
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock: government tech 'just not up to it'
GDS will pursue open data use and expand the government-as-a-platform mission to overcome Whitehall's monolithic IT systems
Government not doing enough with data it holds - TechUK
Government is just putting data out there and waiting to see what people do with it because it doesn't have a clue, says TechUK director
UK 3D mapping data to be made freely available to app developers by Environment Agency
Environment Agency joins Ordnance Survey in releasing LiDAR information as open data
Telcos need to release mobile information as open data, urges M&S innovation manager
Pete Williams says M&S might also be interested in opening up its own data for public use
Getting decisions made - thinking about Agile and open data when implementing analytics projects
Birst's David Gray discusses how business intelligence can be agile, and how it can benefit the UK's public sector
Sale of postcode database was 'a mistake', say MPs
Public Accounts Committee says Postcode Address File was included in sale of Royal Mail to "boost the share price at flotation"
Is a restricted Internet our 21st century Prohibition? It's starting in Britain
Rafael Laguna, CEO of Open-Xchange, argues that we can't afford to stand by and allow internet freedom to be restricted by government
A quarter of government ICT procurement to involve SMEs by 2015
Francis Maude makes case for smaller businesses to take a bigger role in handling government ICT contracts
G8 leaders sign up to Open Data Charter
All government data to be published openly by default by the end of 2015
Britain can 'lead the world' on public sector data
Shakespeare Review pushes economic benefits of letting public sector data free
Obama signs executive order promoting use of open data
Policy designed to foster innovation, especially among start-ups
Sir Tim Berners-Lee and Francis Maude welcome new OGP members
Eight new countries join scheme designed to promote transparency in government data
Ordnance Survey issues £2m tender for IT services
UK national mapping agency on the hunt for agile software development partner
Government net snooping rises again
Google reveals 21,389 user data requests were made my governments in second half of 2012
Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz dies at 26
Creator of RSS and co-founder of Reddit found hanged in his home