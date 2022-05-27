Open Automation Software

Critical vulnerabilities found in OAS industrial automation software

Threats and Risks

Critical vulnerabilities found in OAS industrial automation software

OAS Platform used in many industrial IoT and SCADA systems has bugs that could be exploited for unauthorised access and remote code execution

clock 27 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read