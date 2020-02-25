online surveillance
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
The Guardian: 'Our sources are safer in the cloud'
'Moving to AWS has been positive for security and forced us to think about it in a way we didn't think about it before,' says Graham Tackley, director of data technology
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
GCHQ 'Karma Police' system to track everyone's internet browsing revealed
No, it's not paranoia. GCHQ really is spying on you - and everyone else
New UN privacy chief calls for Geneva Convention on internet privacy
At least Winston Smith could go for a walk in the country without being spied on, says Joseph Cannataci
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Newly released Snowden docs reveal how "highly collaborative" AT&T helped US spy on UN for 10 years
MPs' 'Big Data Dilemma' inquiry was obsolete before it even began
It's too late for the Science & Technology Committee to examine the potential risk of big data because big data is already big business
Build internet for users not government surveillance, Snowden tells IEFT
'People are being killed based on metadata' whistleblower says
GCHQ illegally spied on Amnesty International, admits court
'What has been often presented as being the domain of despotic rulers has been done on British soil, by the British government,' said Salil Shetty, Amnesty International's secretary general
FISA rules in favour of NSA resuming bulk collection of data
'We agree with the Court's conclusion that the programme is lawful,' adds Department of Justice, to no one's surprise
'Google has been recording our voices without our consent,' say Chromium users
Company admits it has been capturing audio - but only if a particular box has been ticked...
Government urged to respond to claims that Snowden files have been accessed by Russia and China
More questions than answers from The Sunday Times report, which suggests that MI6 agents had to be withdrawn from 'hostile countries'
Government contracts private firms to monitor public's social media posts
Documents detailing government desire to monitor social media come less than a week after Snowden slammed GCHQ for secretly trying to pass snooping legislation
Snowden slams UK government attempts to secretly pass legislation allowing GCHQ to 'hack anybody's computer'
'They want to be able to target anybody,' says Snowden during live Q&A with Amnesty International UK
NSA loses communications surveillance powers as Patriot Act expires
...but new legislation is right on the horizon
'Profoundly wrong' Investigatory Powers Bill slammed for 'treating everyone as a suspect'
But Downing Street insists bill is required because 'the gap in capabilities are putting lives at risk'
Yahoo to face legal action over email spying
Non-Yahoo mail users claim that company intercepted and analysed emails in order to boost advertising revenue
Queen's Speech outlines plans to expand on 'Snooper's Charter' as part of Investigatory Powers Bill
Legislation outlines plans to give authorities more powers to target online communications
Scottish Police admit to use of facial recognition software
Police maintain a database of pics of those in custody and use software to automatically match them with CCTV footage
'I'd be astonished if the NSA wasn't using AI to scan communications,' warns artificial intelligence expert
Mark Bishop, professor of cognitive computing at Goldsmiths College: 'AI can be used by the intelligence agencies to spy on us quite effectively'
Five things that have changed since Snowden
When even The Sun is advocating use of Tor something 'extraordinary' is happening, says privacy campaigner Mike Harris
Liberal Democrat manifesto promises 'Digital Bill of Rights' and opposition to 'snooper's charter'
Securing liberty online, net neutrality and providing digital freedom among Liberal Democrat election promises