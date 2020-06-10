online shopping
Ocado signs technology deal with US grocer Kroger
Kroger has enlisted the help of Ocado to speed up its digital transformation plans
EC adds more ammunition to its case against Google over search bias
More evidence added to European Commission's case against Google
Ex-Google exec seeks to stamp out ad-blocker software
You WILL view those adverts
Witch hunt: Etsy bans sale of magical spells, "metaphysical community" up in arms
Policy change comes without date or official warning for mages and warlocks
How Net-A-Porter CIO Hugh Fahy drives innovation with a start-up mentality
Fahy tells Computing how innovations around data, mobile, software development and more are benefiting the global luxury fashion retailer and its customers
Ocado to port its platform to the cloud as part of global expansion plan
Ocado to go global with systems shift to the cloud - either directly or by licensing its technology
John Lewis passes £1bn web sales as it implements new web platform
IT director Paul Coby talks to Computing about John Lewis' latest IT developments
Morrisons planning imminent online launch
Supermarket chain establishes in-house digital marketing agency in advance of online web launch
PayPal to focus on mobile after 190 per cent rise in Cyber Monday purchases
Huge boom in mobile and tablet purchases will only get bigger in future, says payment service provider
Lack of universal 4G could cost economy £120m over Christmas says eBay
Ecommerce giant believes unreliable mobile connections hampering online sales
Businesses see availability management move away from IT
Consumers need for access to IT and online services is split between IT and marketing, says report
Supermarket chain Iceland to re-open online store
New store will offer a 'Fisher-Price' level of usability, chief executive Malcolm Walker tells Computing