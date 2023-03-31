online advertising

Meta changes ad targeting - but only in Europe

Law

And it's already looking for ways around the ruling

clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
Meta: 'Thousands' more to be laid off

Corporate

All part of Zuckerberg's 'Year of efficiency'

clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft, Alphabet stocks fall as cloud and ad growth slows

Finance and Reporting

The main revenue engines of the largest tech giants - cloud and ads - are being hit by prevailing market conditions

clock 26 October 2022 • 2 min read
Europeans users' data shared with advertisers 376 times per day

Privacy

Real-time bidding is the 'biggest data breach ever recorded,' says ICCL

clock 17 May 2022 • 2 min read
Climate-change deniers to be banned from monetising content on Google and YouTube

Green

Google's new policy prohibits ads for, and monetisation of, content that contradicts scientific consensus around the existence of climate change

clock 08 October 2021 • 3 min read

Strategy

Google's 'Project Bernanke' benefitted the company's own ad-buying system

"If the free market were a baseball game, Google positioned itself as the pitcher, the batter and the umpire"

clock 13 April 2021 • 3 min read

Privacy

ICO resumes investigation into adtech industry

Critics say the adtech industry is guilty of multiple GDPR breaches

clock 25 January 2021 • 3 min read

Government

Dominance of Google and Facebook prevents rivals from competing with them on equal terms, warns CMA

The CMA will release its final report into the UK online advertising industry in the summer

clock 19 December 2019 • 3 min read

Government

Antitrust probe into Google's advertising practices opened by 48 US states

The investigation will focus on Google's dominance of digital advertising but may extend to other areas

clock 10 September 2019 • 3 min read

Security

Warning over Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware exploiting Google's DoubleClick online ad network

Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware tripled in January, warns Trend Micro

clock 29 January 2018 •
