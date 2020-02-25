Olympics
Taking the initiative: How Coreix foresaw growing demand for colocation in a burgeoning market
Embracing colo and cloud in the heart of London
Hackers threatened to cut power to London Olympics opening ceremony
London 2012 officials feared hackers might disrupt stadium's electricity supply as millions watched
How the London Olympics dealt with six major cyber attacks
Six major attacks out of 165 million 'security events' identified
Triumph and tribulation: a look back at 2012
While London 2012 provided a showcase for the very best the UK tech sector has to offer, the year also saw one of this country's biggest software names become embroiled in controversy. Stuart Sumner looks back at the highs and lows of the past 12 months...
Recycled Acer Olympics ICT fleet saves schools estimated £1.5m
500 schools have now purchased discounted computer equipment that was used during the Olympics Games
CTO Interview: William Hewish, Severn Trent Water
Hewish tells Computing about virtualised desktops, mobile and flexible working, security and collaborative tools in his organisation
Analysis: The week in Tweets - microblogging shows Olympic strength
Twitter flexes its muscles across days of social drama
Interview: M&S CIO aims to make his mark
Darrell Stein hopes his IT strategy can boost sales and cut costs
The IT legacy of the Olympics
Ian Foddering, CTO UK & Ireland, Cisco, talks to Computing about the long-term benefits the IT powering London 2012 will bring to the UK
Berners-Lee stars in Olympics opening ceremony
Inventor of the web given spotlight during London 2012 opener
Top 10 technologies powering the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Underground Wi-Fi, giant screens, advanced timing systems and cutting-edge sporting equipment
Businesses warned not to underestimate remote working challenges during London 2012
Firms must carry out audits to ensure their systems are 'not too open'
Olympics website least robust of all key London 2012 sites, says traffic survey
Increased visits during Games could bring official 2012 site to its knees
Cloud was a non-starter for London 2012, says LOCOG CIO
Preparation time too short, cloud infrastructure too immature says Gerry Pennell
McAfee warns on Olympic NFC fraud risks
Near-field communication payment trial at Olympics could attract fraudsters
Humans will live forever...in 20 years
Scientist Ray Kurzweil predicts never ending life within 20 years
We'll look back at 2012 as the year everything changed
Technological advances are ensuring things will never be the same again, writes V3 news editor Dan Worth
BBC and Press Association select MarkLogic to handle Olympics data
Websites are expecting huge volume of data during the London Games
Contactless payment on Tube delayed until late 2013
No 'Wave and Pay' on the Tube until the end of 2013, as TfL misses its contactless payment pledge by a year
Atos CEO: Olympics data loss of greater concern than cyber attacks
Olympics IT partner says it is prepared for a range of security attacks
Olympic Games not immune to cyber attacks, says Maude
But Heathrow Airport CIO says Games do not present any new dangers to the airport
Remote working during the Olympics
Cesare Garlati, director of consumerisation at Trend Micro, discusses what enterprises need to consider as large numbers of staff prepare to work remotely during the Games
Cashless Olympics increases opportunities for cyber criminals
A security expert has suggested that NFC technology can be used to steal sensitive card data with the swipe of a phone