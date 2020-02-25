Olympics

Triumph and tribulation: a look back at 2012
Triumph and tribulation: a look back at 2012

While London 2012 provided a showcase for the very best the UK tech sector has to offer, the year also saw one of this country's biggest software names become embroiled in controversy. Stuart Sumner looks back at the highs and lows of the past 12 months...

The IT legacy of the Olympics
The IT legacy of the Olympics

Ian Foddering, CTO UK & Ireland, Cisco, talks to Computing about the long-term benefits the IT powering London 2012 will bring to the UK

Remote working during the Olympics
Remote working during the Olympics

Cesare Garlati, director of consumerisation at Trend Micro, discusses what enterprises need to consider as large numbers of staff prepare to work remotely during the Games