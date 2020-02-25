Offshoring
What does the Lloyds hire and fire mean for UK IT?
Computing questions the banking industry about legacy IT, retraining and offshoring
NHS unveils new data storage guidelines and inks cyber deal with Microsoft
Guidelines intended to improve flexibility and cut IT costs
Computing research: Outsourcing, cloud computing and job security
Computing recently asked readers whether they are feeling less secure in their jobs than they were in 2010. Here are the results
Economic gloom shifts outsourcing focus to costs
Forget talk about partnerships, outsourcing is all about cost reduction according to a new survey
Analyst predicts offshore contact centres will come back into favour
Some 80 per cent of businesses have no plans to offshore their call centres, but this could change when the economy picks up
Outsourcing - CIO, United Biscuits
Clifford Burroughs, CIO, United Biscuits, talks to Computing about outsourcing
Offshore call centres risk driving customers away
Difficulties in understanding call centre workers cited as the biggest frustration
200 HP jobs at risk as government looks to offshore
Plans to send work to Bangalore are at an advanced stage, union says
IT services back in growth
Gartner reports that 2010 was a good year for IT services providers
Emerging markets comprise top 30 offshore locations, says Gartner
Gartner report also reveals that seven developed countries have dropped from list
IT and BPO outsourcing could grow 600 per cent by 2020
Egypt likely to be among countries to benefit from a new wave of offshoring
Is recent spate of job cuts a harbinger of tougher times ahead?
Experts are divided over prospects for UK IT professionals
Government considers scrapping parity rule for IT outsourcers
While Cameron reassures Indian outsourcers that the UK is open to offshoring
2e2 to outsource to India
IT provider to ITV, Pret a Manger, TieRack and British Airways set to offshore support jobs
Managing IT in-house has no value, say IT leaders
In-house IT infrastructure in UK predicted to drop from 90 per cent to just 23 per cent in 2020
Coalition expected to outsource and offshore to cut deficit
Association predicts a surge in public sector outsourcing
Safer code fails to stem cyber crime tide
Hackers are targeting a smaller number of security flaws with larger amounts of malicious code
The IT natives are restless
Most UK IT workers are considering leaving the country and working overseas
Outsourcing is up, but businesses are sourcing local IT staff
Some 61 per cent choose to outsource to local IT professionals
Cost of on-shore outsourcing will increase in 2010
Real estate and staff costs to rise say analysts
London Stock Exchange completes MillenniumIT acquisition
Bourse's top executives travel to Sri Lanka to meet new IT partners and government
What next for government IT?
The crisis in public finances will see outsourcing, shared services and cloud computing playing more prominent roles in government IT provision
IT industry could lose out under immigration laws
New migrant rules highlight the need for UK IT workers to widen their skill sets