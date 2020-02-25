Office Software
Build 2016: Windows 10 Anniversary Update paves way for bots and Ubuntu
"Human language is the new AI layer" says Satya Nadella, as he peddles "Conversation as a Service"
You WILL have Windows 10 whether you want it or not, as Windows 7 upgrade patches come back to life
Microsoft still hasn't answered the Windows 'snooping' accusations either
Lenovo is inserting its own software into clean Windows installs via BIOS - but is Microsoft actually to blame? [UPDATED]
Is this more a Windows-centric problem than Lenovo skulduggery?
Whatever happened to HTML5?
Ten months since they put a ring on it, is the new web standard advancing at the speed it should?
The UK IT Industry Awards 2016 - Enter now!
Watch this video and see why you should join the party
Vista to buy Advanced Computer Software for £725m
ACS CEO Vin Murria had told Computing in April that she was keeping potential buyers at bay
Ballmer unveils Microsoft shake-up, promising a 'single experience' for users
'No other company has such strength across so many categories today' he boasts
Analysis: Microsoft feels heat from Office rivals
For the first time in almost two decades, Microsoft is facing a serious challenge in one of its core software cash cows: Microsoft Office
Microsoft job ad suggests Office 2013 for Mac and iOS is in the pipeline
Microsoft looking for a new test engineer to 'be part of Microsoft's next move on the Mac and on iOS'
Anglia Ruskin University selects Violin storage ahead of Hitachi and Fusion-io
Violin Memory "out-performed" competitors, says IT director
Belfast architects billed £33,000 for software theft
BSA clobbers Coogan & Co on behalf of Adobe, Autodesk and Microsoft
LibreOffice "ready for enterprises" says The Document Foundation
LibreOffice version 3.4.2 announced today
Microsoft Office 365 cloud service for business goes live
Replacement to Microsoft BPOS and rival to Google Apps now out of beta phase
Business spend on software set to rocket
Analyst firm forecasts sharp rise in enterprise software spending
Peer to Patent scheme launches today
Scheme aims to promote innovation using peer review
Worldwide software market bouncing back
Gartner report shows 8.5 per cent growth in global software market in 2010
Channel 4 migrates to Windows 7 and Office 10
New PCs and new software on the cards as broadcaster's IT team moves back into refurbished offices
Capita announces three contract wins for its cloud-based housing service
Family Mosaic and Luton and Worcestershire councils sign up to Capita Support
BSA flushes out unlicensed software at plumbing firm
Software shenanigans cost Norman & Underwood over £19,000
Businesses fined £2.2m in 2010 for using unlicensed software
The British Software Alliance says culprits' actual losses would have been much higher
Document Foundation LibreOffice 3.3 review
Free software set to rival OpenOffice
Ex-OpenOffice community launches LibreOffice 3.3
Document Foundation throws down gauntlet to Oracle and Microsoft
Microsoft Office for Mac 2011 review
Outlook makes it onto Mac OS X, VBA scripts return to Mac Excel, and Mac users can integrate with Office Web Apps
Office web applications to give enterprises better end-to-end options
Office 2010 to ride the wave towards more flexible working