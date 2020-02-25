Office of Government Commerce
How to maximise profits under the government's proposed Patent Box tax regime
Companies need to start developing a tax structure that will enhance the effect of the Patent Box scheme
Cameron: Government must not restrict the internet
The Prime Minister tells the London Conference on Cyberspace that governments must not use cyber security as an excuse for censorship
Tech City CEO asks government to engage more with entrepreneurs
Speaking at the London Conference on Cyberspace, Eric Van der Kleij invited policy makers to learn from the UK's fastest-growing IT companies on technical issues
IPS to introduce online passport application service in 2012
IPS says new service will especially benefit overseas customers
Surrey County Council tech refresh has saved £70m says IT head
The head of IT at council welcomes spending cuts as an opportunity to innovate
Parliament slams DoH's handling of NPfIT
Weak programme management at the Department of Health blamed for NPfIT's failings
Government procurement arm looks to beef up tender system
Government Procurement Service looks for hosted options to improve tenders
Defra accounts qualified over RPA fines
Penalties totalling £175m were cited as reason for the qualification
Government too close to Google?
More evidence that the search giant wields too much influence over law makers
Government commits to open data
David Cameron has ordered a wealth of public information to be made freely available online
Partnership between Home Office and private sector to replace NPIA
Home Secretary says new body will end 'confused, fragmented and expensive' way in which police forces use computers
MPs to debate the use of iPads in the Commons
If allowed, committee meetings would no longer by delayed by a day for notes to be printed
Lulzsec alleged to have hacked 2011 census
Office for National Statistics states that it is investigating what could be the largest data breach of all time
Government cyber security plans to focus on information assurance
Francis Maude has declared that additional funding will be available to promote cyber security
Suffolk reveals that he wasn't audited while government CIO
Speaking at an event on data privacy, Suffolk said he was surprised to have gotten off so lightly
GCHQ in U-turn over power line networking interference
Spy agency no longer believes the technology will hinder its activities
Government warned of pitfalls that could derail its ICT strategy
Leading IT pundit tells ministers what to look out for
UK plans to become world leader in open data
George Osborne states lofty ambitions at Google's Zeitgeist event
Fight to protect Britain's borders stymied by ineffective IT
Work of the UK Border Agency being hampered by fragmented data practices
Baroness Neville-Jones resigns as security minister
Neville-Jones will continue to advise the government on business cyber security
Divided loyalties may scupper government's ICT strategy, warns Gartner
Whitehall ICT governance structure is seriously flawed, argues analyst firm
Cabinet Office spurns opportunity to rein in procurement costs
Rejects offer of a free analytical tool for public spending from Rosslyn Analytics and QlikTech
Minister admits new government ICT strategy has familiar ring to it
But it does show willingness to learn from previous mistakes
2011 Budget: Predictions and hopes
The IT industry anticipates some big announcements