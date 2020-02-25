OfCom
Ofcom considers ban on sale of locked smartphones
Ofcom proposal aims to lower the barriers to switching networks
Ofcom makes it easier to switch mobile provider
Just text 'PAC' to 65075 - no need to argue with a call centre any more
Ofcom's ruling that Openreach must open up infrastructure to rivals approved by EC
Move would allow rivals to supply 5G services to the lucrative enterprise sector
Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules
Ofcom wants to encourage customers to take advantage of choice in broadband, phone and TV
ISPs now required to provide minimum broadband speed guarantee - or customers can leave penalty free
Ofcom code of practice requires ISPs to be upfront about their broadband services
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
National Infrastructure Commission calls for full fibre-to-the-premises, UK wide, by 2033
Commission calls for government to rustle up a fibre-broadband plan by spring next year
Break-up threat over Openreach recedes for BT as Ofcom reports on separation progress
Ofcom reports 'broadly satisfactory' progress over initiative to make Openreach operational independent from BT Group
Surprise, surprise! TalkTalk remains UK's most complained about ISP
Buy cheap, buy twice...
Ofcom unveils new measures to make usage of mobile phone repeaters legal
Soon, you'll no longer need a license to use certain mobile phone repeaters
UK's 5G spectrum auction opens
Britain's telecom giants begin bidding on 5G spectrum
And then there five: Connexin pulls out of 5G spectrum auction days before it is due to start
Connexin drops out of 4G and 5G spectrum auction - before it's even begun
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction set for April after Three's legal challenge is rejected
Court rejects Three UK's 5G spectrum auction complaint
Ofcom launches new consultation on Dark Fibre Access proposals to open up BT's fibre network
Three files legal challenge to Ofcom's mobile spectrum auction rules
EE threatens Ofcom with legal challenge over plan for 5G spectrum caps in upcoming auction
Three launches legal challenge over 5G spectrum auction
Mobile operator claims Ofcom's rules are detrimental to UK consumers