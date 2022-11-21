odi

Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre

Health

Health sector has a 'first mover disadvantage' in data use, says Ben Goldacre

The old ways aren't the best ways when it comes to data infrastructure

clock 21 November 2022 • 3 min read
ODI report identifies flaws in Government's data literacy approach

Government

ODI report identifies flaws in Government's data literacy approach

The UK Government needs to improve its approach to data literacy, focusing on consistency and distinctions between other skills, according to a new report by the Open Data Institute.

clock 20 April 2022 • 2 min read

Strategy

Unicorn or donkey? How accelerators and venture builders identify the best tech startups

Most startups fail. We examine the secrets of the ones that survive and thrive

clock 22 February 2018 • 10 min read

Software

Computer says no': How open data can mitigate the dangers of black box AI

AI is only as good as its training data; making that data as open as possible can make it better, fairer and more trustworthy

clock 07 February 2018 • 3 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Leave the car at home: individualised public transport is on its way, says Arriva

Deutsche Bahn Arriva is looking to join the dots in public transport, with the help of smart city startup Ubiwhere

clock 06 February 2018 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read