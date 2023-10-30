oceans

Microsoft uses recycled ocean-bound plastics in Surface dock

Microsoft uses recycled ocean-bound plastics in Surface dock

Waste plastic can also be coverted to green hydrogen and graphene, researchers find

clock 30 October 2023 • 3 min read

Scientists admit mathematical errors in climate change study that suggested oceans had absorbed more heat than expected

New results suggest between 10 per cent and 70 per cent more heat absorbed by oceans than previously thought

clock 26 November 2018 • 2 min read
