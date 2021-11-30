OAIC

Clearview AI faces possible £17m fine for violating Britain's privacy laws

Privacy

Clearview AI faces possible £17m fine for violating Britain's privacy laws

The ICO has issued a provisional notice to the company to stop further processing of the personal data of people in the UK

clock 30 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

IKEA's email system under attack, report

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

25 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Announcing the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Panasonic confirms data breach, says hackers accessed the company's internal network

30 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Clearview AI faces possible £17m fine for violating Britain's privacy laws

30 November 2021 • 3 min read