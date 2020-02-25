O365
CIOs outline the security risks of using Office 365
Microsoft's flagship cloud-based productivity suite can leave its users exposed to serious security risks
Office 365 or Google? CTO Mark Ridley explains why he chose different options at different firms
Blenheim Chalcot group CTO Mark Ridley explains why he went with Microsoft at AVADO, despite his preference for Google
Office 365 is a 'gateway drug' to Azure, says CTO
Mark Ridley, group technology officer at Blenheim Chalcot Accelerate, discusses the pros and cons of Microsoft Azure and AWS