O2
Ericsson apologises for O2 network outage
The data network crash, which affected millions of people worldwide, was caused by an expired software certificate
O2 blames network outage on third-party software glitch
O2 claims mobile operators worldwide could be affected
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
EE says that O2's 5G lite claims are 'misleading'
EE has been quick to respond to O2's claims that pre-2020 5G will lack critical features
O2 and Arqiva team up to improve mobile connectivity in London boroughs
The firms will deploy 300 smart cells across London to improve mobile reception
UK's 5G spectrum auction opens
EE, O2, Vodafone, Three and Airspan open the bidding
Britain's telecom giants begin bidding on 5G spectrum
The country's main mobile network operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have launched bids for 5G spectrum
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Auction being kicked off earlier than expected
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
TalkTalk plan to exit mobile business to focus on broadband
Highly regarded company plans to focus on its excellent broadband business
Flaw in SS7 telecoms protocol exploited by cybercriminals to steal money from bank accounts
Attack requires access to a telecom operator's network - O2 in Germany exploited
New proposals for encryption 'back doors' planned by UK government in extension to internet surveillance
Plans for encryption back door keys to be held by telcos and ISPs and real-time web surveillance
'Explosive' Samsung Galaxy Note 7 forces EE and O2 to 'review' sales
Mobile operators' warehouses not insured to cover hazardous substances...
Cyber security startup accelerators to launch with GCHQ backing
Firms will have chance to work with GCHQ to build tools that protect UK from cyber attacks
O2 customer data found for sale on the dark web
But firm denies it's been hacked
Big four UK mobile phone companies are selling sensitive data with no customer opt-out, warns privacy campaigner
IP Bill means that mobile companies increasingly monetise personal data to cover costs, predicts Geoff Revill
European Commission blocks Three acquisition of O2
Consumers would have less choice and would pay higher prices as a result of the takeover
Three-O2 merger should be prohibited if there is no fourth mobile operator, says CMA
CMA fears deal will cause long-term damage to mobile telecoms market and UK consumers
Telecoms regulator Ofcom comes out against Three takeover of O2
Ofcom head Sharon White questions Hutchison deal for O2
BT completes £12.5bn acquisition of EE
BT returns to the mobile market 15 years after flogging off BT Cellnet to reduce debt
TalkTalk claims BT-EE deal could see price increases of 25 per cent or more
TalkTalk slams CMA decision, stating that it was 'dangerous' that the deal had been looked at in isolation
BT-EE deal approval by CMA could be 'extremely damaging' says trade association
CMA hasn't fully taken into account market consolidation with the Three-O2 deal looming, argues ITSPA
Apple, Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three identify concerns over draft Investigatory Powers Bill
Data retention, encryption, filtering and backdoors all problematic, parliamentary committee told
Mobile price hike warning after Ofcom triples mobile spectrum licence fees
Ofcom triples annual licensing fees for mobile operators five years after government demands they pay "full market value" for their spectrum