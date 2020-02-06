Nvidia
Nvidia to take on Google with formal launch of cloud gaming service GeForce Now
Nvidia's service - in beta for two years - will enable gamers to play games they've already bought, from any device, anywhere
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 looks set to debut at Computex 2020
AMD's slated 'Nvidia killer' could be sent packing
AMD to return to high-end graphics cards with 2020 release of 'Nvidia killer' Navi 23
AMD is planning a series of Navi-based GPUs in 2020 - including a return to the high-end of the graphics card market
Nvidia security flaws could used to commit denial of service attacks on Windows PCs
Five security flaws in Nvidia GPU drivers leave PCs open to privilege escalation and denial of service attacks
Nvidia set to release 'Super' RTX graphics cards in response to AMD's Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 launch
It always pays to keep something in reserve…
Nvidia slams Intel over unrealistic deep-learning benchmark tests
Nvidia claims that Intel put together up to $100,000 worth of hardware to best the Nvidia Tesla V100 GPU in a 'misleading' test
Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Mellanox for $6.9bn
Mellanox customers include HPE, IBM, Intel and Oracle
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review
Screen if you want to go faster
Nvidia claims new RTX 2060 is more powerful than last-gen GTX 1070 Ti
Founders Edition could be yours in days from £329, with free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem
CES 2019: Freshly launched £329 RTX 2060 is more powerful than GTX 1070Ti, claims Nvidia
Nvidia shows off RTX 2060 running Battlefield V with real-time ray tracing and 60fps at 1440p
Black Friday: Best graphics card, memory, CPU and monitor deals
SSD and memory prices are falling, which means there are some good deals out there for system builders and upgraders
Researchers uncover side-channel attacks that target the GPU
The attacks begin with a malicious app that spies on the infected system and steals passwords through GPU rendering
Nvidia's new 20-series RTX graphics cards bring real-time ray-tracing to high-end PCs
Cheapest GeForce RTX 2080 now on sale for £715
Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards will offer ray-tracing capabilities
Nvidia brings Turing microarchitecture into the high-end gaming segment
New GeForce RTX 2080 Ti leak ahead of major Nvidia graphics cards launch today
RTX 280 Ti will come with 11GB of fast GDDR6 video RAM with a 352-bit memory bus offering 616Gbps
Nvidia 11-series GPUs to be launched on 20 August, with availability 10 days later
GTX 1180 to be first out of the trap on 30 August, followed by GTX 1180+
Nvidia-powered Roborace robo-car the first driverless car to complete Goodwood Hillclimb
Sailed through the uphill climb with a maximum speed of 75 mph
Nvidia uses deep learning to fix photo noise
Works without ever being shown what a noise-free image looks like
Nvidia announces nine new supercomputing containers to its GPU cloud
Nvidia drives into GPU supercomputing with 35 containers since its launch last year
Nvidia brings Kubernetes to GPUs for the first time
Developers first in the queue to test TensorRT and TensorFlow integration tools running on Nvidia GPUs
Nvidia's next gen GPU rumoured to support a bunch of new gaming features and GPU tech
Support for RTX Technology and new version of GPU Boost algorithm coming in next-gen Nvidia GPUs