Microsoft looking to build global nuclear infrastructure for AI datacentres

Nuclear could 'rescue datacentres from energy shortage'

clock 28 September 2023 • 2 min read

China's EAST machine reaches temperatures six times hotter than the Sun

The reactor topped out at 100 million° C

clock 15 November 2018 • 2 min read

Iran ready to launch cyber attacks against the west, warn threat intelligence specialists

Iran to respond to sanctions with a new wave of cyber attacks on banks, governments and critical infrastructure

clock 10 May 2018 • 2 min read
