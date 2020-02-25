NSO Group
Android security flaw gives attackers full control of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones
While patched in December 2017, a number of recent Android smartphones have been exploited in the wild
Uzbekistan's SandCat APT exposed itself by testing malware against commercial anti-virus software
SandCat developed malware on PCs running antivirus software - which transmitted binaries of dodgy files back to Kaspersky researchers
WhatsApp security flaw exploited by Israeli spyware firm
Israeli 'cyber intelligence' firm NSO Group is believed to have exploited WhatsApp buffer overflow flaw to compromise Android and iPhone devices