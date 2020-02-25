NSA
Microsoft releases patch for Windows crypto vulnerability disclosed by the NSA
Serious Windows security flaw affects the Windows CryptoAPI module, which provides services for encrypting and decrypting data
'DarkUniverse' APT referenced in 2017 Shadow Brokers leak uncovered by Kaspersky
DarkUniverse developed its full-featured malware from scratch but went quiet shortly after the Shadow Brokers leak
Tiny $2 spy chip can be added to IT hardware, claims security researcher Monta Elkins
Bloomberg has been widely derided for its Supermicro spy-chip story, but Elkins claims it's feasible and low cost
China's APT10 hacking group suspected of cyber attacks against Airbus suppliers
Four major attacks on Airbus's supply chain have been detected in the past 12 months
US government sues Edward Snowden over autobiography claiming it breaks NDAs
Legal action will relieve Snowden of any US royalties he'll earn from his autobiography
China-linked APT3 group developed NSA-style hacking tools by observing their network traffic
APT3 used NSA-linked exploit tools before 'Shadow Brokers' leaks in 2016 and 2017
NSA to build new features into its open-source malware analysis tool Ghidra
New enhancements will improve accuracy, claims NSA
Russian search giant Yandex hacked by Western intelligence agencies to spy on developers
Yandex hack occurred between October and November 2018 when Regin malware associated with the NSA was found
Chinese hackers repurposed captured NSA hacking tools to carry out cyber attacks in 2016
Symantec says group linked with China's Ministry of State Security acquired NSA tools months before they were leaked by Shadow Brokers
Ex-NSA staffer jailed for taking malware work home - where it was detected by his Kaspersky anti-virus software
Five-and-a-half years for Nghia Hoang Pho for taking top-secret NSA malware home
Wikileaks 'Vault 7' leak suspect named - but charged with harbouring images of child abuse
Former CIA and NSA staffer Joshua Schulte cited as suspect in Vault 7 leak of US secret services' hacking tools to Wikileaks
NSA's Microsoft SMB protocol exploit EternalBlue returns with WannaMine cryptocurrency-jacking malware
If you haven't patched against EternalBlue yet, you probably deserve to be crypto-jacked
Patching isn't working and end-users ignore breaches, says ex-NSA security VP David Venable
Vendors need to be liable when their software is breached, says David Venable
NSA accidentally leaks more secrets after 'Red Disk' was left on unsecured AWS server
Who needs Edward Snowden when the NSA is so careless with its own data?
Kaspersky NSA hacking report suggests contractor's PC was riddled with malware
Kaspersky identified more than 120 different types of malware on NSA contractor's PC
Now GCHQ voices concerns over Kaspersky's alleged ties to Russian intelligence - and what its software might be doing on your machine
GCHQ concerned over Barclays' Kaspersky home banking giveaway
Kaspersky admits filching NSA hacking tool source code via anti-virus software
Equation Group malware picked up by Kaspersky Anti-Virus in routine scan, company claims
What SMBs can learn from WannaCry and the Vault 7 leaks
Do small businesses have anything to fear from the glut of anti-privacy tools?
Author shuts down EternalRocks worm that could have out-damaged WannaCry
The developer of a worm using four different NSA exploits to spread has thrown in the towel
New US IT security bill would force NSA to report WannaCry-style zero-day flaws
But not publicly, or to the software vendor itself
SWIFT and Microsoft bid to ease fears over 'NSA hacking'
SWIFT and EastNets deny Shadow Brokers' claims, while Microsoft says it has patched any vulnerabilities
Twitter warns developers not to create surveillance tools
Social network keen to restate its anti-surveillance stance
Open Rights Group: Donald Trump presidency is bad news for UK surveillance
Privacy group is worried new US president will abuse his national security powers
State actors looking at ways to bring down the internet with DDoS, warns security guru Schneier
Probing DDoS attacks reminiscent of Cold War tactics