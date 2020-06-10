NPfIT

NHS Spine 2: Q&A with HSCIC
NHS Spine 2: Q&A with HSCIC

Sooraj Shah speaks to Spine programme head Andrew Meyer and solution architect Martin Sumner about the changes required at HSCIC for the switch to Spine 2

Open-source electronic patient records in the NHS
Open-source electronic patient records in the NHS

Malcolm Senior, director of informatics at Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, says that the opportunity for trusts to use the technology that is right for their requirements is here and needs to be seized to maximise clinical benefits and enhance...