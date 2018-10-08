Nova Vulpeculae

Communications

UK researchers claim 1670 Nova Vulpeculae was a white dwarf and a brown dwarf star colliding 

Mystery over a 'blaze of glory' witnessed from Earth more than 300 years ago now solved

clock 08 October 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read