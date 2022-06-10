Notepad

Microsoft rolls out File Explorer tabs with latest Windows 11 build

Operating Systems

Microsoft rolls out File Explorer tabs with latest Windows 11 build

The new feature will help users work across multiple locations at the same time, Windows Insider team says

clock 10 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read