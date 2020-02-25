Norway
Norsk Hydro puts cost of cyber attack at $52 million
March ransomware attack forced the firm to revert to manual processes
Volvo's autonomous trucks tackle mining operations
Volvo will be paid per metric tonne delivered, making the success of the autonomous trucks critical
Robot boat makes history with Atlantic crossing
Unmanned boats are becoming cheaper to build thanks to low-cost equipment and 3D printing
Plans for autonomous, electric container ship make waves in Norway
The unmanned freighter will replace 40,000 truck journeys each year
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers