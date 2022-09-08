NortonLifeLock Inc.

Foreign buyers are snapping up UK tech firms

Mergers and Acquisitions

Foreign buyers are snapping up UK tech firms

Brexit, Covid, a struggling pound and an incoming recession have crashed UK valuations

clock 08 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Oxford physicist says quantum computing is overhyped scam

05 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Holiday Inn-owner IHG falls victim to cyber attack

07 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

Underwater data centre online this year

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

New guidance on software supply chain attacks released

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

Little hope of change for tech under PM Truss

06 September 2022 • 5 min read