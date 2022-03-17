NortonLifeLock

UK CMA: NortonLifeLock's acquisition of Avast could harm competition in the cyber security market

Mergers and Acquisitions

UK CMA: NortonLifeLock's acquisition of Avast could harm competition in the cyber security market

The firms have five working days to submit proposals to address competition concerns

clock 17 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Anonymous steals 20TB data from Russian oil giant Rosneft

15 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Government to introduce digital ID legislation

14 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Law enforcement warn of immediate Russian hacking threat via MFA

17 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Head-to-head: Amazon Web Services vs Google Cloud Platform

16 March 2022 • 15 min read
05

Silicon supply chain disruptions could worsen as China announces new lockdown in Shenzhen

14 March 2022 • 2 min read