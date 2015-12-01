Norton Rose Fulbright

Careers and Skills

Deloitte appoints Sheila Doyle as new CIO

Poached from Norton Rose Fulbright, Doyle will replace Mark Westbrook, who had been acting CIO at Deloitte since May

clock 01 December 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read