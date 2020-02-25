North Korea
Microsoft seizes dozens of malicious domains used by North Korea-linked hacker group 'Thallium'
Thallium is the fourth nation-state group that the software giant has taken action against in recent years
US sanctions three North Korean groups linked with multi-million dollar cyber attacks worldwide
These groups receive orders from North Korea's intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, says the US Treasury
North Korea made $2bn from cyber crime and spent it on weapons, claims UN
North Korea used to raise funds via counterfeit money, and by producing and distributing amphetamines
How hackers stole $20m from Bank of Mexico
Attacks on Bank of Mexico occurred in April 2018 with cash withdrawn from several banks across Mexico
UN report blames North Korean attackers for theft of $571 million from cryptocurrency exchanges
Cyber-attacks by North Korea-linked groups have grown in scale and sophistication over the past three years
Operation Sharpshooter cyber espionage campaign linked with North Korea - McAfee
North Korea-linked campaign more extensive in complexity and scope than previously thought
Researchers observe cyber-attacks on Russian firms by North Korean APT group
Analysis of the tactics and tools used by the hackers suggests they were initiated by North Korean APT group Lazarus
Stealthy and complex: Understanding cyber attacks of the future
Syniverse's Phil Celestini looks at how cyber crime is set to get even worse as a result of lower barriers to entry and well-resourced state attackers
Newspaper production hit by Ryuk ransomware attack
Print editions of a number of Tribune Group titles affected by a targeted campaign
US Department of Justice charges alleged North Korean spy Park Jin Hyok over WannaCry and Sony Pictures attacks
Lazarus Group-linked Park Jin Hyok worked for North Korean front company in China, 179-page US Department of Justice indictment claims
ATM hackers steal $13.5m in 28 countries from India's Cosmos Bank - just days after FBI warning
India's Cosmos Bank targeted in sophisticated attack by North Korea's Lazarus Group, according to reports
Warning over KeyMarble Trojan as McAfee reveals how North Korean malware is linked
KeyMarble disclosure comes as McAfee and Intezer reveal more details about North Korean malware families
US Cyber Command given powers to launch cyber attacks on other nations
More aggressive strategy pushed by new White House security advisor John Bolton
Trump's North Korea summit cancellation could result in new swathe of cyber attacks
Denial of service attacks expected from North Korea, targetting US government departments or military networks
Trump proposes face-saving deal for ZTE - but Congress might oppose it
Another big fine, a management reshuffle and trade concessions could fix it for ZTE
North Korea behind data-stealing Android apps promoted to defectors via Facebook, claims McAfee
'RedDawn' data filching apps in Google Play targeting North Korean defectors the work of 'Sun Team', rather than Lazarus
South Korea investigating claims that North Korea was behind $533m Coincheck hack
South Korea points finger of blame for Coincheck hack on North Korea
Adobe finally responds to claims of North Korean hackers exploiting Flash zero-day for TWO MONTHS
The best fix for Adobe Flash security flaws is to uninstall it
Cisco Talos highlights malware campaigns (probably) brewed from North Korea
Meet North Korea's most active cyber crooks...
North Korean University accused of creating Monero-mining malware
Kim II Sung University accused of trying to raise funds through Monero
North Korea accused (again) of hacking PCs to mine cryptocurrencies
North Korea looks to cryptocurrency hacking to raise foreign currency
North Korea denies being behind WannaCry ransomware after the US government points finger of blame
North Korea denies its involvement in producing or propagating WannaCry ransomware
There have been almost 1 billion WannaCry infections, and they're still growing
If it hadn't been neutralised, the malware would have cost tens of billions of dollars, says Kryptos Logic
North Korean hacking group Lazarus targeting bitcoin and point-of-sale infrastructure in dash for cash
North Korea's Lazarus Group following the money, warns Proofpoint